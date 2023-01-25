Repro India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore, up 66.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore in December 2022 up 66.84% from Rs. 46.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 up 140.73% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2022 up 307.72% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.

Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.05 in December 2021.

