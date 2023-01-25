English
    Repro India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore, up 66.84% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore in December 2022 up 66.84% from Rs. 46.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 up 140.73% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2022 up 307.72% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.

    Repro India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.9060.5346.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.9060.5346.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.1238.4631.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.74-7.07-5.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.437.336.93
    Depreciation5.755.666.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0413.2111.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.302.94-3.91
    Other Income0.040.290.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.343.23-3.86
    Interest2.742.822.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.600.41-6.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.600.41-6.43
    Tax-----0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.600.41-6.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.600.41-6.38
    Equity Share Capital12.7312.7112.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.050.33-5.05
    Diluted EPS2.040.33-4.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.050.33-5.05
    Diluted EPS2.040.33-4.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
