English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reliance Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.10 crore, down 67.24% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.10 crore in June 2023 down 67.24% from Rs. 195.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 550.55 crore in June 2023 down 372.78% from Rs. 116.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.68 crore in June 2023 down 135.4% from Rs. 47.12 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance Infra shares closed at 175.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.87% returns over the last 6 months and 52.45% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.10242.94195.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.10242.94195.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.51235.89200.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9813.6924.28
    Depreciation5.866.726.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.64216.2232.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-55.89-229.58-69.05
    Other Income33.3516.69109.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.54-212.8940.43
    Interest173.13185.09155.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-195.67-397.98-115.48
    Exceptional Items-354.88-2,392.66--
    P/L Before Tax-550.55-2,790.64-115.48
    Tax---6.250.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-550.55-2,784.39-116.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-550.55-2,784.39-116.45
    Equity Share Capital351.83351.83263.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.65-81.14-4.43
    Diluted EPS-15.65-81.14-4.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.65-81.14-4.43
    Diluted EPS-15.65-81.14-4.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Reliance Infra #Reliance Infrastructure #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!