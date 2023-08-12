Reliance Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.10 crore, down 67.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.10 crore in June 2023 down 67.24% from Rs. 195.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 550.55 crore in June 2023 down 372.78% from Rs. 116.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.68 crore in June 2023 down 135.4% from Rs. 47.12 crore in June 2022.

Reliance Infra shares closed at 175.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.87% returns over the last 6 months and 52.45% over the last 12 months.