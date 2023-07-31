Rel Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore, up 804.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore in June 2023 up 804.94% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.52 crore in June 2023 up 198.03% from Rs. 214.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.36 crore in June 2023 up 198.83% from Rs. 213.86 crore in June 2022.

Rel Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 8.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.56 in June 2022.

Rel Capital shares closed at 10.65 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.48% returns over the last 6 months and -12.35% over the last 12 months.