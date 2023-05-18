English
    Refex Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 630.13 crore, up 256.16% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 630.13 crore in March 2023 up 256.16% from Rs. 176.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.67 crore in March 2023 up 111.05% from Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.40 crore in March 2023 up 228.97% from Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2022.

    Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.43 in March 2022.

    Refex Ind shares closed at 350.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.26% returns over the last 6 months and 184.48% over the last 12 months.

    Refex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations630.13380.40176.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations630.13380.40176.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.5544.7061.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods480.62286.0684.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.011.71-1.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.803.023.40
    Depreciation1.871.741.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.625.307.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.6837.8620.31
    Other Income1.851.371.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.5339.2321.50
    Interest5.893.772.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.6335.4618.69
    Exceptional Items0.270.0913.38
    P/L Before Tax67.9035.5532.06
    Tax17.239.408.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.6726.1524.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.6726.1524.01
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1121.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.9211.8711.43
    Diluted EPS22.8811.8511.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.9211.8711.43
    Diluted EPS22.8811.8511.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
