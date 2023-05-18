Refex Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 630.13 crore, up 256.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.13 crore in March 2023 up 256.16% from Rs. 176.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.67 crore in March 2023 up 111.05% from Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.40 crore in March 2023 up 228.97% from Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2022.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.43 in March 2022.

Refex Ind shares closed at 350.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.26% returns over the last 6 months and 184.48% over the last 12 months.