    Rane Brake Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164.87 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:Net Sales at Rs 164.87 crore in March 2023 up 7.5% from Rs. 153.37 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2023 down 8.03% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2023 down 4.06% from Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2022.
    Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.91 in March 2022.Rane Brake shares closed at 703.30 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.81% returns over the last 6 months and 6.80% over the last 12 months.
    Rane Brake Linings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations164.87153.33153.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations164.87153.33153.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.7587.2584.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.04--0.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.78-2.76-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8321.0019.87
    Depreciation5.245.045.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.4231.7831.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8111.0212.80
    Other Income0.961.303.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7712.3216.38
    Interest0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.7412.3016.36
    Exceptional Items-----0.66
    P/L Before Tax15.7412.3015.70
    Tax3.723.132.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.029.1713.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.029.1713.07
    Equity Share Capital7.737.737.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5511.8716.91
    Diluted EPS15.5511.8716.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5511.8716.91
    Diluted EPS15.5511.8716.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Brake #Rane Brake Linings #Results
    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am