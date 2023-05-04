Rane Brake Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164.87 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 164.87 153.33 153.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 164.87 153.33 153.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 85.75 87.25 84.09 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 -- 0.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.78 -2.76 -0.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.83 21.00 19.87 Depreciation 5.24 5.04 5.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.42 31.78 31.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.81 11.02 12.80 Other Income 0.96 1.30 3.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.77 12.32 16.38 Interest 0.03 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.74 12.30 16.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.66 P/L Before Tax 15.74 12.30 15.70 Tax 3.72 3.13 2.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.02 9.17 13.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.02 9.17 13.07 Equity Share Capital 7.73 7.73 7.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.55 11.87 16.91 Diluted EPS 15.55 11.87 16.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.55 11.87 16.91 Diluted EPS 15.55 11.87 16.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited