Rane Brake Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164.87 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:Net Sales at Rs 164.87 crore in March 2023 up 7.5% from Rs. 153.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2023 down 8.03% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2023 down 4.06% from Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2022.
Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.91 in March 2022.
|Rane Brake shares closed at 703.30 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.81% returns over the last 6 months and 6.80% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Brake Linings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|164.87
|153.33
|153.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|164.87
|153.33
|153.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.75
|87.25
|84.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|--
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.78
|-2.76
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.83
|21.00
|19.87
|Depreciation
|5.24
|5.04
|5.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.42
|31.78
|31.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.81
|11.02
|12.80
|Other Income
|0.96
|1.30
|3.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.77
|12.32
|16.38
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.74
|12.30
|16.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.66
|P/L Before Tax
|15.74
|12.30
|15.70
|Tax
|3.72
|3.13
|2.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.02
|9.17
|13.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.02
|9.17
|13.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.73
|7.73
|7.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.55
|11.87
|16.91
|Diluted EPS
|15.55
|11.87
|16.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.55
|11.87
|16.91
|Diluted EPS
|15.55
|11.87
|16.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited