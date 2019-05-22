Rane Brake Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.15 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.15 crore in March 2019 down 1.77% from Rs. 141.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2019 up 138.51% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2019 up 27.17% from Rs. 20.32 crore in March 2018.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 17.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.46 in March 2018.

Rane Brake shares closed at 590.05 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.