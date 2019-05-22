App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 02:54 PM IST

Rane Brake Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.15 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.15 crore in March 2019 down 1.77% from Rs. 141.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2019 up 138.51% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2019 up 27.17% from Rs. 20.32 crore in March 2018.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 17.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.46 in March 2018.

Rane Brake shares closed at 590.05 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.

Rane Brake Linings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.02 132.13 141.45
Other Operating Income 0.14 0.34 0.21
Total Income From Operations 139.15 132.47 141.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.66 71.65 65.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.54 -2.93 5.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.84 18.28 18.18
Depreciation 7.49 5.56 7.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.24 26.94 36.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.47 12.97 8.89
Other Income 2.88 2.03 3.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.35 15.00 12.64
Interest 0.39 0.06 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.96 14.94 12.56
Exceptional Items -0.91 -- -1.64
P/L Before Tax 17.05 14.94 10.92
Tax 2.96 4.38 5.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.09 10.56 5.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.09 10.56 5.91
Equity Share Capital 7.92 7.92 7.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.80 13.34 7.46
Diluted EPS 17.80 13.34 7.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.80 13.34 7.46
Diluted EPS 17.80 13.34 7.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 22, 2019 02:49 pm

