Rane Brake Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 126.58 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.58 crore in December 2019 down 4.45% from Rs. 132.47 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2019 down 3.07% from Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.22 crore in December 2019 down 11.38% from Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2018.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.93 in December 2019 from Rs. 13.34 in December 2018.

Rane Brake shares closed at 625.75 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 11.75% over the last 12 months.