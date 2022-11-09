English
    Ramco System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore, down 23.34% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore in September 2022 down 23.34% from Rs. 73.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.38 crore in September 2022 down 111.62% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2022 down 2704.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

    Ramco System shares closed at 251.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.41% over the last 12 months.

    Ramco System
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.3762.2973.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.3762.2973.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.000.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.7545.2739.11
    Depreciation18.6417.7417.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4625.5937.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.50-26.32-21.11
    Other Income1.151.824.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.35-24.50-16.98
    Interest1.971.201.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.32-25.69-18.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-38.32-25.69-18.19
    Tax-1.94-0.04-1.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.38-25.65-17.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.38-25.65-17.19
    Equity Share Capital30.8530.8530.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.81-8.32-5.60
    Diluted EPS-11.81-8.32-5.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.81-8.32-5.60
    Diluted EPS-11.81-8.32-5.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am