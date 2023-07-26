Radix Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore, up 142.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore in June 2023 up 142.9% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 137.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 up 86.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Radix Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Radix Ind shares closed at 81.63 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.32% returns over the last 6 months and 81.00% over the last 12 months.