    Puravankara Q4 net profit at 26.75 cr; income rises to Rs 446 cr

    Its total income rose to Rs 446.39 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 320.12 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    May 26, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
    The net profit declined to Rs 66.52 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal against Rs 147.56 crore in 2021-22. (Representative Image)

    Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on better sales. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 20.06 crore in the year-ago period.

    The net profit declined to Rs 66.52 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal against Rs 147.56 crore in 2021-22.

    The company's total income increased to Rs 1,406.99 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,381.65 crore in 2021-22.

