Prince Pipes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.49 crore, down 16.36% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:
Net Sales at Rs 636.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 761.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2022 down 131.69% from Rs. 76.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 106.98% from Rs. 124.17 crore in September 2021.
Prince Pipes shares closed at 564.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.14% over the last 12 months.
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|636.49
|604.08
|761.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|636.49
|604.08
|761.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|533.60
|460.42
|504.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.38
|19.84
|12.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.33
|-1.80
|30.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.82
|26.24
|27.80
|Depreciation
|21.16
|19.66
|16.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.72
|55.53
|62.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.51
|24.19
|105.84
|Other Income
|2.67
|1.24
|1.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.83
|25.43
|107.31
|Interest
|3.20
|3.38
|3.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.03
|22.05
|103.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.03
|22.05
|103.57
|Tax
|-8.91
|6.03
|27.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.11
|16.03
|76.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.11
|16.03
|76.09
|Equity Share Capital
|110.56
|110.56
|110.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|1.45
|6.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|1.45
|6.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|1.45
|6.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|1.45
|6.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
