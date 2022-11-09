English
    Prince Pipes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.49 crore, down 16.36% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 636.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 761.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2022 down 131.69% from Rs. 76.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 106.98% from Rs. 124.17 crore in September 2021.

    Prince Pipes shares closed at 564.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.14% over the last 12 months.

    Prince Pipes & Fittings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations636.49604.08761.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations636.49604.08761.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials533.60460.42504.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.3819.8412.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.33-1.8030.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.8226.2427.80
    Depreciation21.1619.6616.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.7255.5362.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.5124.19105.84
    Other Income2.671.241.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.8325.43107.31
    Interest3.203.383.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.0322.05103.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.0322.05103.57
    Tax-8.916.0327.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.1116.0376.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.1116.0376.09
    Equity Share Capital110.56110.56110.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.181.456.92
    Diluted EPS-2.181.456.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.181.456.92
    Diluted EPS-2.181.456.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:17 pm