Prince Pipes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 430.76 crore, down 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.76 crore in March 2020 down 13.67% from Rs. 498.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.28 crore in March 2020 down 9.13% from Rs. 31.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.80 crore in March 2020 up 1.19% from Rs. 62.06 crore in March 2019.

Prince Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.46 in March 2019.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 110.20 on June 25, 2020 (NSE)