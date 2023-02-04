Prime Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 22.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 22.57% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 243.8% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 363.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Prime Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

