Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results | Profit falls 48%, revenue stays flat at Rs 23,253 crore

India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited on January 25 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,042 crore, for the third quarter ended December 2021, down 48 percent from Rs 1,997 crore reported a year ago. The company's net profit stood at of Rs 487 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the Gurgaon-based carmaker stood at Rs 23,253 crore, down by 1 percent, compared to Rs 23,471 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenues in the preceding quarter were Rs 20,551 crore.

The company continues to face supply-side issues which impacted the production, resulted in a decline in volumes on year. The price rises effected by the company during the quarter were negated by higher input costs which impacted the margins.

The stock of Maruti opened at Rs 7,990, down Rs 62 from its previous close on the National Stock Exchange on January 25. It generated returns of 9.4 percent in the past one year. During the past one month, the stock has been climbed 11 percent.