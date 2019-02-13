Pradip Overseas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore in December 2018 up 3.93% from Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 133.04% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2018 up 28.57% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2017.

Pradip Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Pradip Overseas shares closed at 1.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)