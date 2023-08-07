English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Poddar Pigments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.97 crore, up 12.15% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.97 crore in June 2023 up 12.15% from Rs. 82.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in June 2023 up 26.22% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2023 up 26.08% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2022.

    Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.13 in June 2022.

    Poddar Pigments shares closed at 334.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.46% returns over the last 6 months and 28.27% over the last 12 months.

    Poddar Pigments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.9786.5882.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.9786.5882.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.3257.8058.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.940.11-0.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.298.047.63
    Depreciation1.631.571.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2810.578.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.398.496.59
    Other Income1.101.430.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.499.927.38
    Interest0.050.080.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.439.837.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.439.837.31
    Tax2.572.381.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.877.455.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.877.455.44
    Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.477.025.13
    Diluted EPS6.477.025.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.477.025.13
    Diluted EPS6.477.025.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Poddar Pigments #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!