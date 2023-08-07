Poddar Pigments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.97 crore, up 12.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.97 crore in June 2023 up 12.15% from Rs. 82.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in June 2023 up 26.22% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2023 up 26.08% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2022.

Poddar Pigments EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.13 in June 2022.

Poddar Pigments shares closed at 334.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.46% returns over the last 6 months and 28.27% over the last 12 months.