MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PNB Housing Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,831.68 crore, down 5.9% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,831.68 crore in March 2021 down 5.9% from Rs. 1,946.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.03 crore in March 2021 up 152.48% from Rs. 242.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,352.85 crore in March 2021 up 26.76% from Rs. 1,067.27 crore in March 2020.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.39 in March 2020.

Close

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 377.65 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.59% returns over the last 6 months and 86.72% over the last 12 months.

PNB Housing Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,831.681,886.671,946.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,831.681,886.671,946.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost52.5942.6835.24
Depreciation14.3514.0414.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies350.60256.66754.84
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses77.8642.9194.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,336.281,530.381,047.33
Other Income2.229.685.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,338.501,540.061,052.73
Interest1,150.361,246.221,379.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax188.14293.84-327.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax188.14293.84-327.24
Tax61.1161.44-85.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities127.03232.40-242.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period127.03232.40-242.06
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates127.03232.40-242.06
Equity Share Capital168.27168.19168.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.5513.82-14.39
Diluted EPS7.5513.82-14.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.5513.82-14.39
Diluted EPS7.5513.82-14.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #PNB Housing Fin #PNB Housing Finance #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.