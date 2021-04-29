PNB Housing Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,831.68 crore, down 5.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,831.68 crore in March 2021 down 5.9% from Rs. 1,946.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.03 crore in March 2021 up 152.48% from Rs. 242.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,352.85 crore in March 2021 up 26.76% from Rs. 1,067.27 crore in March 2020.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.39 in March 2020.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 377.65 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.59% returns over the last 6 months and 86.72% over the last 12 months.