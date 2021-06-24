PNB Gilts Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 184.06 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:
Net Sales at Rs 184.06 crore in March 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 276.07 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2021 down 114.28% from Rs. 99.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2021 down 68.25% from Rs. 264.72 crore in March 2020.
PNB Gilts shares closed at 88.80 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.44% returns over the last 6 months and 140.32% over the last 12 months.
|PNB Gilts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|184.06
|322.99
|276.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|184.06
|322.99
|276.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.62
|3.31
|5.08
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.53
|-0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.46
|5.14
|6.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.42
|314.01
|264.86
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.50
|314.09
|265.03
|Interest
|86.58
|90.86
|132.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.08
|223.23
|132.07
|Exceptional Items
|-8.73
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.80
|223.23
|132.07
|Tax
|2.33
|56.17
|33.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.14
|167.07
|99.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.14
|167.07
|99.01
|Equity Share Capital
|180.01
|180.01
|180.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|9.28
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|9.28
|5.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|9.28
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|9.28
|5.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited