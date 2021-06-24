PNB Gilts Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 184.06 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.06 crore in March 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 276.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2021 down 114.28% from Rs. 99.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2021 down 68.25% from Rs. 264.72 crore in March 2020.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 88.80 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.44% returns over the last 6 months and 140.32% over the last 12 months.