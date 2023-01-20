Plastiblends Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.02 crore, up 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.02 crore in December 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 174.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 67.1% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2022 down 54.02% from Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2021.

Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2021.

Plastiblends shares closed at 169.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.84% returns over the last 6 months and -29.01% over the last 12 months.