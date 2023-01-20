Plastiblends Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.02 crore, up 6.82% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Plastiblends India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.02 crore in December 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 174.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 67.1% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2022 down 54.02% from Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2021.

    Plastiblends EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2021.

    Plastiblends shares closed at 169.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.84% returns over the last 6 months and -29.01% over the last 12 months.

    Plastiblends India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.02180.30174.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.02180.30174.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.78131.84131.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.7510.46-6.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.228.878.77
    Depreciation4.274.084.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3121.0119.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.694.0316.08
    Other Income1.772.231.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.466.2617.14
    Interest0.740.260.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.726.0116.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.726.0116.54
    Tax0.751.804.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.974.2112.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.974.2112.07
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.624.65
    Diluted EPS1.531.624.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.624.65
    Diluted EPS1.531.624.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

