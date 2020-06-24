Phillips Carbon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 700.38 crore, down 23.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 700.38 crore in March 2020 down 23.95% from Rs. 920.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.16 crore in March 2020 down 3.05% from Rs. 74.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.62 crore in March 2020 down 10.38% from Rs. 120.09 crore in March 2019.

Phillips Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.32 in March 2019.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 100.80 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.38% returns over the last 6 months and -12.58% over the last 12 months.