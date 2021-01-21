Phillips Carbon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 769.40 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 769.40 crore in December 2020 up 0.1% from Rs. 768.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.03 crore in December 2020 up 79.59% from Rs. 69.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.16 crore in December 2020 up 51.65% from Rs. 125.39 crore in December 2019.

Phillips Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.04 in December 2019.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 190.60 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.35% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.