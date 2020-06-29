Pentokey Organy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 53.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 95.23% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 97.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019.

Pentokey Organy shares closed at 5.46 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)