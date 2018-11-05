Pennar Eng Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.19 crore, up 1.27% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 134.19 crore in September 2018 up 1.27% from Rs. 132.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2018 down 68.68% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2018 down 42.42% from Rs. 11.41 crore in September 2017.

Pennar Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.06 in September 2017.

Pennar Eng shares closed at 58.80 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.92% returns over the last 6 months and -43.27% over the last 12 months.