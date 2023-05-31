PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.37 crore, down 8.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 173.37 crore in March 2023 down 8.09% from Rs. 188.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 302.41 crore in March 2023 down 74.82% from Rs. 172.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2023 up 85.33% from Rs. 151.23 crore in March 2022.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 24.61 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -69.80% returns over the last 6 months and 21.53% over the last 12 months.
|PC Jeweller
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|173.37
|854.31
|188.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|173.37
|854.31
|188.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.25
|740.42
|100.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.73
|54.02
|33.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|99.47
|-14.76
|30.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.32
|15.01
|14.07
|Depreciation
|6.74
|7.06
|6.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.80
|23.27
|200.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.94
|29.29
|-196.95
|Other Income
|-1.98
|28.52
|38.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.92
|57.81
|-158.09
|Interest
|123.53
|125.00
|114.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-152.45
|-67.19
|-272.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-152.45
|-67.19
|-272.58
|Tax
|149.96
|-6.07
|-99.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-302.41
|-61.12
|-172.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-302.41
|-61.12
|-172.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-302.41
|-61.12
|-172.98
|Equity Share Capital
|465.40
|465.40
|465.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.50
|-1.31
|-3.72
|Diluted EPS
|-6.50
|-1.31
|-3.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.50
|-1.31
|-3.72
|Diluted EPS
|-6.50
|-1.31
|-3.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited