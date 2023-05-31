English
    PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.37 crore, down 8.09% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.37 crore in March 2023 down 8.09% from Rs. 188.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 302.41 crore in March 2023 down 74.82% from Rs. 172.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2023 up 85.33% from Rs. 151.23 crore in March 2022.

    PC Jeweller shares closed at 24.61 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -69.80% returns over the last 6 months and 21.53% over the last 12 months.

    PC Jeweller
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.37854.31188.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations173.37854.31188.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.25740.42100.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.7354.0233.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks99.47-14.7630.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.3215.0114.07
    Depreciation6.747.066.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.8023.27200.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.9429.29-196.95
    Other Income-1.9828.5238.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.9257.81-158.09
    Interest123.53125.00114.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-152.45-67.19-272.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-152.45-67.19-272.58
    Tax149.96-6.07-99.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-302.41-61.12-172.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-302.41-61.12-172.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-302.41-61.12-172.98
    Equity Share Capital465.40465.40465.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.50-1.31-3.72
    Diluted EPS-6.50-1.31-3.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.50-1.31-3.72
    Diluted EPS-6.50-1.31-3.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

