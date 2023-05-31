PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.37 crore, down 8.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.37 crore in March 2023 down 8.09% from Rs. 188.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 302.41 crore in March 2023 down 74.82% from Rs. 172.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2023 up 85.33% from Rs. 151.23 crore in March 2022.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 24.61 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -69.80% returns over the last 6 months and 21.53% over the last 12 months.