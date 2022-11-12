Patel Integrate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.50 crore, up 41.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.50 crore in September 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 57.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 up 4603.77% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 72.2% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

Patel Integrate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 14.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.64% returns over the last 6 months and -4.10% over the last 12 months.