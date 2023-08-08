Parag Milk Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 738.05 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.05 crore in June 2023 up 8.41% from Rs. 680.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.30 crore in June 2023 up 66.11% from Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.68 crore in June 2023 up 10.95% from Rs. 40.27 crore in June 2022.

Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 166.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 92.04% returns over the last 6 months and 81.67% over the last 12 months.