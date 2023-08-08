English
    Parag Milk Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 738.05 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 738.05 crore in June 2023 up 8.41% from Rs. 680.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.30 crore in June 2023 up 66.11% from Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.68 crore in June 2023 up 10.95% from Rs. 40.27 crore in June 2022.

    Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.

    Parag Milk Food shares closed at 166.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 92.04% returns over the last 6 months and 81.67% over the last 12 months.

    Parag Milk Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations738.05795.93680.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations738.05795.93680.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials614.57899.33469.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods---273.5996.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.542.5214.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6422.9819.69
    Depreciation13.8416.8912.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.2993.7153.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2734.0914.05
    Other Income4.572.2313.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8436.3327.67
    Interest15.1513.6813.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6922.6414.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6922.6414.51
    Tax-2.61-5.243.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3027.8911.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3027.8911.02
    Equity Share Capital117.20117.2095.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.562.381.18
    Diluted EPS1.532.311.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.562.381.18
    Diluted EPS1.532.311.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

