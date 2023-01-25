Parag Milk Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 735.89 crore, up 36.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 735.89 crore in December 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 538.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2022 down 51.28% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.04 crore in December 2022 down 27.67% from Rs. 52.59 crore in December 2021.

Parag Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2021.

