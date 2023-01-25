English
    Parag Milk Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 735.89 crore, up 36.6% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 735.89 crore in December 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 538.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2022 down 51.28% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.04 crore in December 2022 down 27.67% from Rs. 52.59 crore in December 2021.

    Parag Milk Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations735.89664.84538.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations735.89664.84538.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials629.77389.23391.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods--176.76--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.49-39.00-3.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.5124.2920.86
    Depreciation12.2613.7913.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.5975.6280.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2524.1535.54
    Other Income4.530.333.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7824.4839.06
    Interest15.1414.1513.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.6410.3325.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.6410.3325.35
    Tax1.38-1.066.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2611.3919.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2611.3919.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.2611.3919.02
    Equity Share Capital117.20107.2095.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.202.00
    Diluted EPS0.861.161.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.202.00
    Diluted EPS0.861.161.94
