Panacea Biotec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 155.88 crore, up 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.88 crore in December 2021 up 9.96% from Rs. 141.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2021 down 22.85% from Rs. 40.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021 down 20.66% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2020.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 195.50 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.92% returns over the last 6 months and -5.10% over the last 12 months.