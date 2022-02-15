Panacea Biotec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 155.88 crore, up 9.96% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 155.88 crore in December 2021 up 9.96% from Rs. 141.76 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2021 down 22.85% from Rs. 40.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021 down 20.66% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2020.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 195.50 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.92% returns over the last 6 months and -5.10% over the last 12 months.
|Panacea Biotec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155.88
|232.17
|141.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|155.88
|232.17
|141.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.05
|141.32
|50.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.72
|5.92
|2.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.18
|-43.36
|-10.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.67
|45.73
|39.17
|Depreciation
|10.55
|10.90
|11.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.76
|76.54
|44.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.31
|-4.88
|3.84
|Other Income
|1.66
|2.03
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.97
|-2.85
|5.73
|Interest
|52.13
|50.16
|45.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.16
|-53.01
|-39.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.16
|-53.01
|-39.96
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.20
|-53.01
|-40.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.20
|-53.01
|-40.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-49.20
|-53.01
|-40.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.03
|-8.65
|-6.54
|Diluted EPS
|-8.03
|-8.65
|-6.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.03
|-8.65
|-6.54
|Diluted EPS
|-8.03
|-8.65
|-6.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited