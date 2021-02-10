MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Page Industries Q3 net up 76.6% to Rs 153.70 crore

Revenue from operations rose 16.78 percent to Rs 927.06 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 793.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI
February 10, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Page Industries Ltd (PIL) on Wednesday reported a 76.64 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 153.70 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 87.01 crore during the October-December period a year ago, PIL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations rose 16.78 percent to Rs 927.06 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 793.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"We are encouraged by the strong demand in all our product categories in all channels. The athleisure and kids categories have particularly shown very promising growth and acceptance.

"We continue to strengthen management with the best talent and invest in digital transformation, technology and innovation in product design and development, marketing and brand building," Page Industries Managing Director Sunder Genomal said.

There is also renewed focus in becoming more efficient and optimal in all aspects of the business, while at the same time taking care to eliminate any wasteful spend or activity, he added.

Close

Related stories

PIL's total expenses were at Rs 723.94 crore in Q3 FY 2020-21, up 6.39 percent from Rs 680.41 crore in the year-ago period. Over the outlook, Genomal said, "Given our strong and proven business model, wide product portfolio, efficient financial management and a very loyal customer base, we continue to remain very confident of our medium to long term prospects."

Bangalore-based Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of American underwear brand Jockey International for manufacture, distribution and marketing in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, Oman and Qatar. PIL is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

Shares of Page Industries Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 31,939.95 on BSE, up 5.29 percent from its previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Page Industries Ltd #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 08:16 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.