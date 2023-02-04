Orient Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.13 crore, up 54.16% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 253.13 220.14 164.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 253.13 220.14 164.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 57.50 54.35 51.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.31 -0.02 -2.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.06 18.96 20.99 Depreciation 7.52 7.78 7.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 108.10 132.03 93.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.27 7.03 -6.50 Other Income 1.17 6.50 0.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.44 13.53 -5.75 Interest 1.59 1.89 1.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.84 11.64 -7.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 60.84 11.64 -7.00 Tax 21.33 4.09 -3.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.51 7.55 -3.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.51 7.55 -3.51 Equity Share Capital 21.22 21.22 21.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.86 0.35 -0.17 Diluted EPS 1.86 0.35 -0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.86 0.35 -0.17 Diluted EPS 1.86 0.35 -0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited