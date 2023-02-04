Orient Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.13 crore, up 54.16% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:21 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 253.13 crore in December 2022 up 54.16% from Rs. 164.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.51 crore in December 2022 up 1226.22% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.96 crore in December 2022 up 3451.27% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.
Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.
|Orient Paper shares closed at 45.15 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.70% returns over the last 6 months and 33.58% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Paper and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|253.13
|220.14
|164.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|253.13
|220.14
|164.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.50
|54.35
|51.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.31
|-0.02
|-2.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.06
|18.96
|20.99
|Depreciation
|7.52
|7.78
|7.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.10
|132.03
|93.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.27
|7.03
|-6.50
|Other Income
|1.17
|6.50
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.44
|13.53
|-5.75
|Interest
|1.59
|1.89
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|60.84
|11.64
|-7.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|60.84
|11.64
|-7.00
|Tax
|21.33
|4.09
|-3.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|39.51
|7.55
|-3.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|39.51
|7.55
|-3.51
|Equity Share Capital
|21.22
|21.22
|21.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.86
|0.35
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.86
|0.35
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.86
|0.35
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.86
|0.35
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
