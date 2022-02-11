English
    ONGC Q3 Results | Profit jumps 220% on year to Rs 11,637 crore, revenue gains to Rs 1.46 lakh crore

    Higher realizations in its core oil and gas businesses helped the company post strong performance for the quarter, though lower volumes impacted the revenues.

    Gaurav Sharma
    February 11, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST
    State-owned oil and gas major ONGC reported on February 11 a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 11,637 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, up 220 percent from the profit of Rs 3,637 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

    On a sequential basis, the profit was 38 percent lower from a PAT of Rs 18,749 crore in the previous quarter. ONGC had received a deferred and current tax credit of Rs 9,320 crore in the preceding quarter of current fiscal. Adjusting for the tax credit, the profit for the reported quarter has increased by 23 percent on a sequential basis.

    Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1.46 lakh crore, up by 45 percent compared to Rs 1.00 lakh crore reported a year-ago. Consolidated revenues in the preceding quarter stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

    The company has declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each i.e. 35%, for the Financial year 2021-2022.

    February 22 is the record date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before March 12.

    ONGC closed at Rs 168.15, down Rs 0.95 from its previous close at the National Stock Exchange on February 11. The stock has generated returns of 69 percent during the past one year and is trading up by 4 percent in the past one month.

    (This is a developing news story and will be updated soon)
