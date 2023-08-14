Onelife Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in June 2023 up 15.06% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 74.21% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 30% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Onelife Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 12.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.84% over the last 12 months.