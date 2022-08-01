Onelife Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 6.22% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 6.22% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 63.22% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
Onelife Capital shares closed at 15.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.54% over the last 12 months.
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.82
|1.34
|0.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.82
|1.34
|0.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.24
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.04
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|1.77
|0.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.72
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.70
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.24
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.03
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.12
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|13.36
|13.36
|13.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited