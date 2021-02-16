Onelife Capital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, down 37.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in December 2020 down 37.06% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 114.57% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 1500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Onelife Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 7.70 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.07% returns over the last 6 months and 18.46% over the last 12 months.