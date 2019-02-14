Nitesh Estates Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 30.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitesh Estates are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in December 2018 up 30.84% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2018 down 28.64% from Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2018 up 14.37% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.
Nitesh Estates shares closed at 5.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.72% returns over the last 6 months and -63.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nitesh Estates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.54
|16.62
|3.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.54
|16.62
|3.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.78
|-2.67
|-1.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.38
|2.93
|4.14
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-8.14
|22.00
|6.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-5.69
|-5.07
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.78
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|-4.91
|-3.65
|Interest
|12.96
|12.93
|8.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.05
|-17.84
|-12.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.05
|-17.84
|-12.59
|Tax
|0.30
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.35
|-17.96
|-12.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.35
|-17.96
|-12.71
|Equity Share Capital
|145.83
|145.83
|145.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-1.23
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-1.23
|-0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-1.23
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-1.23
|-0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited