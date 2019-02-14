Nitesh Estates Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 30.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in December 2018 up 30.84% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2018 down 28.64% from Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2018 up 14.37% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.

Nitesh Estates shares closed at 5.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.72% returns over the last 6 months and -63.45% over the last 12 months.