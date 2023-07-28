English
    Nippon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.97 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.97 crore in June 2023 up 11.66% from Rs. 294.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.45 crore in June 2023 up 83.92% from Rs. 120.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.80 crore in June 2023 up 81.03% from Rs. 167.82 crore in June 2022.

    Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2022.

    Nippon shares closed at 316.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.64% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.

    Nippon Life India Asset Management
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.97325.23294.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.97325.23294.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.9463.2170.72
    Depreciation7.907.966.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.9255.9149.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.21198.15167.87
    Other Income105.6946.28-6.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax295.90244.43161.17
    Interest1.271.140.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax294.63243.29160.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax294.63243.29160.24
    Tax72.1844.3339.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities222.45198.96120.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period222.45198.96120.95
    Equity Share Capital623.30623.18622.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.573.191.94
    Diluted EPS3.563.191.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.573.191.94
    Diluted EPS3.563.191.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 28, 2023

