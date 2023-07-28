Nippon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.97 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.97 crore in June 2023 up 11.66% from Rs. 294.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.45 crore in June 2023 up 83.92% from Rs. 120.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.80 crore in June 2023 up 81.03% from Rs. 167.82 crore in June 2022.

Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2022.

Nippon shares closed at 316.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.64% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.