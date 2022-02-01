Nihar Info Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 317.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in December 2021 up 317.26% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 22.38% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

Nihar Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

Nihar Info shares closed at 16.10 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.12% returns over the last 6 months and 168.33% over the last 12 months.