Navkar Urban. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore, up 465.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore in December 2021 up 465.71% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 291.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021 up 27.66% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

Navkar Urban. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Navkar Urban. shares closed at 39.50 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 263.05% over the last 12 months.