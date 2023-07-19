National Stand Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 56.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 56.7% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2023 up 78.87% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 68.72% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

National Stand EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2022.

National Stand shares closed at 4,776.20 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.