NALCO Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,935.86 crore, down 30.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,935.86 crore in March 2020 down 30.02% from Rs. 2,766.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.76 crore in March 2020 down 56.01% from Rs. 233.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.78 crore in March 2020 down 48.84% from Rs. 615.24 crore in March 2019.

NALCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2019.

NALCO shares closed at 33.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.54% returns over the last 6 months and -33.07% over the last 12 months.