Motherson Sumi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,184.83 crore, up 1.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,184.83 crore in March 2022 up 1.25% from Rs. 16,971.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022 down 82.96% from Rs. 713.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,352.01 crore in March 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 1,783.85 crore in March 2021.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2021.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 122.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)