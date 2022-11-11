English
    MOTHERSON Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,260.78 crore, up 29.73% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18,260.78 crore in September 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 14,076.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.43 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 216.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,497.13 crore in September 2022 up 45.23% from Rs. 1,030.89 crore in September 2021.

    MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.

    MOTHERSON shares closed at 70.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.16% returns over the last 6 months and -55.99% over the last 12 months.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18,085.0417,453.6314,076.39
    Other Operating Income175.74161.08--
    Total Income From Operations18,260.7817,614.7114,076.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,712.6510,383.598,155.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods113.5396.1929.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-108.90-124.80-97.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4,100.234,272.513,504.52
    Depreciation748.72732.38737.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,040.181,910.401,540.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax654.37344.44206.42
    Other Income94.0497.8487.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax748.41442.28293.56
    Interest183.71169.39131.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax564.70272.89162.24
    Exceptional Items-98.38----
    P/L Before Tax466.32272.89162.24
    Tax171.3892.7585.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities294.94180.1476.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----133.51
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period294.94180.14210.12
    Minority Interest-41.77-40.33-9.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.741.4116.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates246.43141.22216.86
    Equity Share Capital451.78451.76315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.310.68
    Diluted EPS0.360.310.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.310.68
    Diluted EPS0.360.310.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

