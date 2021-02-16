Mohota Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, down 91.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in December 2020 down 91.6% from Rs. 29.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2020 up 66.57% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020 up 86.51% from Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2019.

Mohota Ind shares closed at 8.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.74% returns over the last 6 months and 6.67% over the last 12 months.