Modern India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern India are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in March 2019 up 26.28% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 94.5% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019 down 228.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.
Modern India shares closed at 73.90 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 127.38% returns over the last 6 months and 75.95% over the last 12 months.
|Modern India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.33
|21.44
|13.74
|Other Operating Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|17.38
|21.47
|13.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.57
|20.53
|12.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.43
|-0.57
|0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.29
|1.32
|1.52
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.86
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.74
|1.46
|2.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.56
|-2.14
|-4.32
|Other Income
|2.50
|3.80
|3.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|1.67
|-1.04
|Interest
|-1.62
|3.23
|3.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-1.57
|-4.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-1.57
|-4.06
|Tax
|-0.29
|-0.52
|-1.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-1.05
|-2.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-1.05
|-2.85
|Equity Share Capital
|7.51
|7.51
|7.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.28
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.28
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.28
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.28
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
