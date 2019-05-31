Modern India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in March 2019 up 26.28% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 94.5% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019 down 228.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.

Modern India shares closed at 73.90 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 127.38% returns over the last 6 months and 75.95% over the last 12 months.