English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: 10 Stocks To Watch Out For In Samvat 2079
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MobiKwik loss widens, revenues jump over 80% in FY22

    MobiKwik's authorised share capital was increased from Rs 19.42 crore to Rs 34.52 crore in the year, according to the company's regulatory filings.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

    One Mobikwik Systems, the parent company of payments platform MobiKwik, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 128 crore in the financial year 2021-22, as compared to Rs 111 crore a year ago.

    As per the company's regulatory filings accessed through Tofler, consolidated revenue from operations jumped 82.5 percent to Rs 526.5 crore.

    Total income jumped 80 percent to Rs 543 crore.

    Mobikwik also saw a 61 percent rise in total expenses at Rs 652.5 crore. Employee benefit expenses almost doubled to Rs 107 crore. Other expenses jumped 55 percent to Rs 545 crore.

    The filings added that the authorised share capital of the company was increased from Rs 19.42 crore to Rs 34.52 crore in the year under review. The face value of the shares was subdivided from one share of Rs 10 each to five shares of Rs 2 each.

    Close

    Related stories

    MobiKwik was gearing up to list in FY22 and had filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in July 2021. However, the company did not go ahead with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans after market sentiment turned negative with newly listed tech stocks taking a beating.

    MobiKwik was eyeing a valuation of $1.5 to $1.7 billion through the IPO which was expected by Diwali last year.

    The company, however, achieved unicorn status, meaning a valuation of $1 billion in October 2021 after a secondary employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) sale round led by former Blackstone India head Mathew Cyriac.

    The company's application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a payment aggregator licence for its payment gateway Zaakpay was rejected earlier this year after Mobikwik failed to meet the net worth requirements. The company has reapplied for the licence, according to a report.

    Co-founder Upasana Taku expects the company to be profitable by FY24 and continues to work towards an IPO, she said in an interview to Business Today.

    The firm is looking to grow its revenue to Rs 800 crore in FY23 and losses are expected to halve in the year, Taku added.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #earnings #fintech #Mobikwik #Upasana Taku
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 02:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.