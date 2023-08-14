MM Forgings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 365.53 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.53 crore in June 2023 up 11.79% from Rs. 326.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2023 up 1.82% from Rs. 29.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.36 crore in June 2023 up 10.53% from Rs. 61.85 crore in June 2022.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.24 in June 2022.

MM Forgings shares closed at 1,027.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.95% returns over the last 6 months and 10.77% over the last 12 months.