    MM Forgings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 365.53 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 365.53 crore in June 2023 up 11.79% from Rs. 326.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2023 up 1.82% from Rs. 29.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.36 crore in June 2023 up 10.53% from Rs. 61.85 crore in June 2022.

    MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.24 in June 2022.

    MM Forgings shares closed at 1,027.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.95% returns over the last 6 months and 10.77% over the last 12 months.

    MM Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations365.53372.01326.97
    Other Operating Income--0.88--
    Total Income From Operations365.53372.89326.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.01207.70167.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.85-24.09-11.13
    Power & Fuel--32.75--
    Employees Cost31.9133.3130.62
    Depreciation17.5017.3015.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.3857.8185.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.5748.1139.63
    Other Income6.285.356.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8653.4646.15
    Interest9.527.167.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3446.3039.05
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax41.3446.3039.05
    Tax11.2516.019.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0930.2929.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.0930.2929.55
    Equity Share Capital24.1424.1424.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.4612.5512.24
    Diluted EPS12.4612.5512.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.4612.5512.24
    Diluted EPS12.4612.5512.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #MM Forgings #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

