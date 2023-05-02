Meghmani Organi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 574.08 crore, down 29.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.08 crore in March 2023 down 29.28% from Rs. 811.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2023 down 47.03% from Rs. 102.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.49 crore in March 2023 down 46.07% from Rs. 160.38 crore in March 2022.

Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2022.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 84.80 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.16% over the last 12 months.