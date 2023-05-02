English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Meghmani Organi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 574.08 crore, down 29.28% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 574.08 crore in March 2023 down 29.28% from Rs. 811.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2023 down 47.03% from Rs. 102.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.49 crore in March 2023 down 46.07% from Rs. 160.38 crore in March 2022.

    Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2022.

    Meghmani Organi shares closed at 84.80 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.16% over the last 12 months.

    Meghmani Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations574.08549.43811.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations574.08549.43811.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.85322.05477.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.194.002.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks72.3021.63-1.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.6527.7032.14
    Depreciation22.5818.0917.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.19121.15167.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.3134.80116.36
    Other Income8.6023.9826.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.9158.78142.96
    Interest15.7543.346.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.1615.44136.16
    Exceptional Items18.82----
    P/L Before Tax66.9815.44136.16
    Tax12.837.0933.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.158.35102.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.158.35102.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates54.158.35102.21
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.130.334.02
    Diluted EPS2.130.334.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.130.334.02
    Diluted EPS2.130.334.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Organi #Meghmani Organics #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am