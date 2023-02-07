Medplus Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,190.31 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,190.31 crore in December 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 933.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2022 down 21.93% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.09 crore in December 2022 up 20.84% from Rs. 68.76 crore in December 2021.

Medplus Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

