    Medplus Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,190.31 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medplus Health Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,190.31 crore in December 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 933.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2022 down 21.93% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.09 crore in December 2022 up 20.84% from Rs. 68.76 crore in December 2021.

    Medplus Health Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,190.311,120.63933.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,190.311,120.63933.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.765.263.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods986.78937.78772.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-67.04-65.17-36.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost143.80134.78100.36
    Depreciation45.7941.8730.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.2848.3232.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9317.8030.95
    Other Income11.3610.897.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3028.6938.28
    Interest21.0819.8716.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.218.8221.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.218.8221.75
    Tax2.832.354.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.386.4816.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.386.4816.92
    Minority Interest0.030.090.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.416.5717.17
    Equity Share Capital23.8623.8623.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.120.551.53
    Diluted EPS1.120.551.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.120.541.53
    Diluted EPS1.120.551.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
