Maruti Suzuki India sales up 8.28% to 1,75,916 units in July

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday reported an 8.28 percent increase in total sales to 1,75,916 units in July 2022.
The company had sold a total of 1,62,462 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 6.82 per cent last month to 1,42,850 units compared to 1,33,732 units in July 2021.
"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models,” the company said.
Sales of mini cars — comprising Alto and S-Presso — were at 20,333 units, up from 19,685 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Similarly, sales of compact cars — including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR — also rose to 84,818 units in July 2022 from 70,268 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
However, sales of utility vehicles — including Brezza, Ertiga S-Cross and XL6 — were lower at 23,272 units compared to 32,272 units. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz were also lower at 1,379 units last month against 1,450 units in the year-ago period, the company said.
MSIL said it has sold 13,048 units of van Eeco last month, up from 10,057 units in July 2021.