Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a net profit of Rs 1,549 crore for the quarter ended March, up from Rs 1,268 crore in the base quarter. The net profit was up 22.1 percent but significantly lower than analysts' estimates of 39-69 percent.

Revenue for the quarter came at Rs 22,571,4 crore, up 31 percent from Rs 17,237 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue growth was above analyst estimates of 28-29 percent growth.

(This is a developing story, please come back for more.)